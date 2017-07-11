× Gunman in Vista SWAT standoff surrenders

VISTA – A domestic violence suspect who fired a shotgun during a brief standoff with authorities at a Vista home was behind bars Tuesday.

Henry Anthony Flores, 49, allegedly battered and choked his girlfriend at the home in the vicinity of Girard Way and Coventry Road, then armed himself with the shotgun. The suspect pointed the weapon at the victim and her teenage son, but the teen ran off and called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s department.

At some point the altercation moved into the back yard and Flores allegedly fired off a round that struck the back patio, sheriff’s Sgt. William Munsch said.

Arriving deputies used a P.A. system to plead with Flores, and he eventually let the woman go. A SWAT team was initially summoned, but was called off when the suspect emerged from the yard and surrendered after the brief standoff, Munsch said.

Flores was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and willful discharge of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s department and jail records.