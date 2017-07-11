× Firefighters keep Santee brush fire from burning homes

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire burning in Santee Tuesday morning.

The fire started at 10:15 a.m. near the border of Santee and San Diego at Mission Gorge Road. Heartland firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes.

SkyFOX flew over the area at 11 a.m. and video showed firefighters putting out hot spots. The fire appeared to burn across the street from several homes.

There are no reports of structural damage, according to fire officials.