Firefighter dies a week after being injured by chainsaw

SAN DIEGO — An inmate firefighter who was critically injured last week while fighting a brush fire near Lake Jennings has died.

Frank Anaya, 22, suffered severe cuts to his leg and femoral artery while fighting the fire on July 5, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was using the chainsaw to clear vegetation around the brush fire in the 13400 block of Olde Highway 80 in Lakeside. He was rushed by ambulance to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.

The cause of the fire, which burned a brushy hillside but did not damage any structures, was under investigation.