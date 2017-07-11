Driver dies after crashing into parked semi-truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A man died Tuesday morning after crashing his vehicle into the back end of a parked semi-truck in Eastlake, authorities said.

The crash on Eastlake Parkway between Fenton Street and Otay Lakes Road was reported around 5:15 a.m., according to Chula Vista police. The driver killed in the crash was that vehicle's sole occupant. No one was inside the truck at the time, police said.

The big rig was stopped in a designated truck parking spot.

The wreck prompted authorities to close Eastlake Parkway in the area and urge motorists to avoid the area.