Brothers arrested after hours-long standoff in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A SWAT standoff at an Escondido home ended Tuesday with the arrests of two brothers.

Officers sent to check out a report of gunfire shortly before midnight spotted shotgun shell casings on the ground and saw a man retreat into the home in the 700 block of West Seventh Avenue, Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy said.

A SWAT team was summoned around 1 a.m., Murphy said.

As officers were attempting to get the people inside to come out, one of the brothers appeared on the porch with a young child in his arms. He initially refused to cooperate with police, but was arrested around 2:20 a.m. on suspicion of delaying officers and misdemeanor child endangerment, according to the lieutenant.

Murphy said that man’s girlfriend and a second child exited the home and were not injured. However, the other brother, who was wanted for violating the terms of his probation, hunkered down in an outbuilding on the property and held officers at bay for about three more hours.

Shortly after 5 a.m., SWAT officers tossed in a flashbang grenade in an attempt to flush him out. He came out a couple minutes later and was arrested in connection with the warrant, Murphy said.

A search of the home turned up a handgun, but it was not immediately clear whether it was related to the initial shooting call, Murphy said.