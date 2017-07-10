× Wienerschnitzel to offer 56-cent hot dogs Tuesday

SAN DIEGO – Wienerschnitzel is celebrating 56 years Tuesday, July 11 and it’s marking its anniversary by offering 56-cent hot dogs.

The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain wants to thank its customers Tuesday by offering the special price at participating locations, for its Original Mustard or Chili Dogs.

John Galardi opened his first Wienerschnitzel in Wilmington, CA on July 11, 1961 and now has 358 locations.

Tuesday is also free Slurpee day. Customers can enjoy a free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores.