Tuesday is free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO – Tuesday is July 11, also known as 7/11, and that means free Slurpees at 7-Eleven.

The convenience store chain hands out free Slurpees on July 11 every year but this year is special – the chain is turning 90, FOX31 reported.

Customers can get a free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, while supplies last. Any available Slurpee flavor can be selected and special coupons are not needed.

And just in case one free Slurpee isn’t enough, 7-Eleven will continue their birthday celebration with Slurpee Week.

Customers who purchase seven Slurpees with the 7-Eleven mobile app from July 12-18, the chain will give you 11 Slurpees for free.