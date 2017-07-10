Truck with seven teenagers crashes into tree

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A group of teenagers were injured after the truck they were in crashed into a palm tree Monday, authorities said.

Seven teenagers were involved in a disturbance at Berry’s Athletic Supply on Broadway in Lemon Grove around 1 p.m., according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s official. The teens drove off from Berry’s in a black pickup truck.

Deputies chased the truck until it crashed into a palm tree at Skyline and Dayton drives at 1:30 p.m.

Some of the teenagers were injured, but to what extent and how many of them were hurt was not released.