Tourism group proposes ‘official beer’ for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego, which is known for its craft brewing industry, will have an “official beer” if a local tourism group has it’s way.

The San Diego Tourism Authority and Bay City Brewing Co. are scheduled to announce Tuesday that they will be launching a beer that captures the spirit of America’ Finest City. The SDTA describes the brew, called “72 and Hoppy,” as a session IPA that is relaxed and refreshing, but vibrant and full of flavor.

The beer is available on tap at the Bay City Brewing Co.’s tasting room, as well as at local bars and restaurants, but the brewery hopes to offer the brew in cans in the future.

Bay City Brewing has operated its facility in the Midway District for more than two years now.