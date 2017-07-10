Teens shot during attempted drug deal in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. – East County neighborhood early Monday escalated into gunfire that left three of the youths wounded and the suspected shooter under arrest, authorities reported.

The fight erupted shortly after 3 a.m. at a house in the 8700 block of Railroad Avenue in Santee, when two teens preparing to sell marijuana to three other boys got upset over a request by one of the prospective buyers to inspect the proffered cannabis, according to sheriff’s officials.

One of the sellers responded by punching one of the purchasers in the mouth, and the assailant’s cohort pulled a pistol, sending the trio of pot shoppers fleeing, Sgt. William Amavisca said.

The sellers gave chase, and while running after the bolting youths, the armed one fired five rounds in their direction, inadvertently shooting his partner along with one of the other three boys.

The shooter then went back to his home along with his accomplice and sought help from the armed boy’s parents. Prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, the youth with the gun went into his back yard and shot himself in the arm for unknown reasons, Amavisca said.

Medics took the pair to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. The suspected shooter was later arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder. His name was withheld because he is a minor.

Later in the morning, detectives were able to identify and locate the three boys who had fled the shooting scene, one suffering from a bullet wound to the foot. They were cooperative with investigators, the sergeant said.