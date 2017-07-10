× Navy man to stand trial in Coronado Bridge crash that killed 4

SAN DIEGO – A Navy man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when his pickup truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people, has been ordered to stand trial.

Richard Sepolio was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI. He faces nearly 24 years in prison if convicted.

He will be back in court Sept. 21 for arraignment.

Full story coming…