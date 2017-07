SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hit by a car Monday in downtown San Diego and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The man was briefly pinned underneath the car that struck him around 8:15 a.m. on Market Street near Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said. The driver remained at the scene.

Hernandez said the pedestrian possibly suffered a broken leg and was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated.