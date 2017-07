× Jay-Z announces San Diego concert at Viejas Arena

SAN DIEGO – Hip-hop star Jay-Z announced a concert tour to promote his latest studio album Monday, including a show in December in San Diego.

The 4:44 concert will kick off on Oct. 27 at Honda Center in Anaheim. He will appear at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena on Dec. 10. Tickets for that concert go on presale Monday at 9 a.m.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is married to superstar Beyoncé.