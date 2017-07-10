Lane dispute leads to gunfire on freeway

SAN DIEGO – Authorities are trying to identify a driver who fired a gun at another car on a San Diego freeway over the weekend.

The gunfire happened on Saturday, July 8 at about 2:45 p.m. on the transition from southbound Interstate 5 to northbound state Route 163, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two drivers apparently got into a dispute over who had right of way in a lane, when one of the drivers pulled out an unknown weapon and shot at the other vehicle, the CHP said.

The gunman was described as a slim black man in his mid-30s with short black, curly hair. He was driving a black PT Cruiser.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the suspect was asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 619-220-5492.