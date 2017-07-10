Family thanks man who saved grandma from submerged vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A man was being hailed a hero after he jumped into a pool to rescue a grandmother who trapped in a submerged her vehicle.

An out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a fence alongside an Allied Gardens home Friday afternoon and plunged into a backyard swimming pool, trapping the driver until a good Samaritan and firefighters were able to rescue her.

On Monday, FOX 5 learned more about a dramatic rescue that saved her in the submerged vehicle.

Gabriel Mejia, who working on a construction project nearby, is now being called by neighbors the “Angel Gabriel.” In the matter of two minutes, he found a rock, smashed and then punched his way through the glass window and freed the driver.

The 68-year-old driver's son Allen told FOX 5 the feeling of gratitude for the man who saved his mother's life is unparalleled.

"She's alive thanks to you. We really feel like God put you there just for this," Allen said to Mejia Monday.

"This is very important to me. I feel very good about it," Mejia said just before Allen gave him a big hug.

Allen said it’s taken a few days to process the event that nearly killed his mother, who is now home in Northern California. She is recovering from some cuts, bruises, mostly minor injuries.