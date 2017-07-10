Dash cam video shows robber rip chain off man’s neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Chula Vista police are looking for two men suspected of robbing another man in June.

As the 21-year-old victim and his friends drove through the Otay Ranch Mall in Chula Vista around 11 p.m. on June 2, they drove by a group of people who yelled racial slurs at them, according to police detectives.

The victim responded and thought the incident was over but was later confronted by the same group at the Navy Federal Credit Union at 1450 Eastlake Pkwy. The suspects approached the victim and his friends and tried intimidating them.

The victim's dash camera, which was installed in his vehicle, captured the incident.

The video shows one of the suspects pushing against the victim in an intimidating manner, then pulling a gold chain off his neck.

The suspects left in a gray Dodge Challenger packed with several other men.

The primary suspect is described as a black or Samoan male in his early 30’s, about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. His hair may have been tied into a small bun.

The second suspect is described as a black or Samoan male in his early 30’s, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 270 pounds, with his long hair tied back in a bun.

Anyone with information on this case or the suspects is asked to call the Chula Vista police Detective Anthony Molina at 619-691-5178.