SAN DIEGO – At least one person was trapped inside a vehicle that hit a building in La Jolla Monday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crew rescued an elderly driver from a white SUV that crashed into a building, according to San Diego fire official. The crashed happened at Ivanhoe Avenue East and Torrey Pines Road around 2:30 p.m.

The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle without assistance, according to a witness.

No other information was provided.