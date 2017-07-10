2 injured in predawn shooting in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- A shooting in a Santee neighborhood early Monday sent two people to a hospital.

Detectives were sent to investigate after gunfire was reported in the 8700 block of Railroad Avenue near Buena Vista Avenue around 3 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately known.

Several sheriff's patrol cars blocked off access to Railroad Avenue as investigators collected evidence. It was not clear how long the street would be closed to traffic.