Summer heat wave expected to taper off

SAN DIEGO – A summer heat wave that brought record high temperatures to parts of the county Friday will continue to taper off Sunday, though San Diego County deserts should still expect triple-digit heat.

A southerly surge of humid air at the coast and in the desert halted the heat wave Saturday on the day temperatures were expected to peak. Instead, the weather was about the same or cooler Saturday as it was Friday.

Sunday will see that cooling trend continue, though forecast highs in the desert are 105 to 110 degrees.

But that’s up to 15 degrees cooler than Friday, when Borrego Springs set a new July 7 record high with the temperature soaring to 120 degrees.

Temperatures in the mountains and foothills are not expected to hit triple digits Sunday, with the forecast calling for highs of 89 to 95 in the mountains and 90 to 95 near the foothills.

Highs in the western valleys are expected to be 85 to 90.

Thunderstorms that appeared Saturday afternoon in the mountains could continue Sunday.

Along the coast, where temperatures have remained relatively cool and stable throughout the heat wave, temperatures are expected to remain about where they were Saturday, with highs of 76 to 81 near the beaches and 83 to 88 inland.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping Monday and into mid-week before another warming trend begins late in the week