Family of man gunned down by deputies demands answers

VISTA, Calif. - The family of a man shot and killed by San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were demanding answers Sunday claiming he was unarmed and executed.

A rally in Vista Sunday had dozens of people voicing their anger following last Wednesday`s deputy-involved shooting that killed 24-year old Jonathon Coronel.

Family members wanted to know why a deputy fired 12 to 15 rounds at Coronel, who was unarmed at the time.

"They didn't act right...it wasn`t humane the way they executed him," a family member told FOX 5.

According to the sheriff`s department, Coronel was a documented gang member with an arrest warrant for a probation violation.

Wednesday morning, a sheriff`s gang unit spotted Coronel driving on Melrose Drive. Investigators said moments later, Coronel jumped out of the vehicle and started running through a residential neighborhood.

A neighbor told FOX 5 she came across Coronel just before the shooting.

"I pulled into my driveway to a man standing in driveway," the woman said. "'What are you doing at my house?' He said, 'I'm running from the cops.' I said, 'get away from my house.' He was so chill as if nothing was wrong."

A deputy followed Coronel into a yard where Coronel was shot multiple times and died.

Coronel did not have a weapon and it`s unclear what happened in those moments just before the shooting. Homicide detectives have yet to release their report of the deadly shooting.

"The witness said he surrendered, was unarmed, on the ground. The cops are supposed to de-escalate a situation. The cop didn't act that way," a family member told FOX 5.

Coronel`s family said they want charges brought against the deputy along with more information about the investigation.

"They`re not helping at all staying quiet. I would like the sheriff`s department to talk," the family said. "This happened to my cousin. It's not okay. I wish nobody to go through that."