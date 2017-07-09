Bear attacks sleeping camper in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 19-year-old man was camping in Boulder Country when a black bear attacked him overnight, park officials said.

The teenager was sleeping at Glacier View Ranch, near the town of Ward, when he was attacked by the bear, FOX31 reported. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The teenager, who is a staffer at the ranch, said he was not sleeping in a tent and woke up to a “crunching sound” and with the bear wrapped its paw around him and bit his head, CPW spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill told Associated Press.

The victim suffered big gashes on his head.

19 yo attacked by bear this a.m. at Glacier View Ranch in Boulder County. His survival skills saved his life @KDVR pic.twitter.com/euZh6NZKZF — Tammy Vigil (@TammyVigilFOX31) July 9, 2017

“A bear wandered into the main area of campus where several staff members were sleeping,” GVR officials stated. “Unprovoked, the bear proceeded to attack one staff member.”

The staff member told CPW officials he hit the bear and other members of his group also helped fight off the bear. The bear ran off.

“The on-campus medical team responded immediately and stabilized the staff member while the camp directors contacted emergency personnel,” GVR officials stated.

The teen told FOX31 Denver that his survival skills saved his life.

Crews are now hunting the bear, CPW said. Because it is considered dangerous, it will be put down.

Glacier View Ranch is a Christian retreat and conference center and is owned and operated by the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, according to their website.