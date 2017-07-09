× 81-year-old man with dementia reported as missing

SAN DIEGO – Sheriff’s deputies Sunday are seeking public help to find an 81-year-old man with dementia who drove away from his home Saturday without money, identification or his cellphone.

Dean Works was last seen about 4:50 p.m. leaving his home in the Encinitas/Rancho Santa Fe area, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joe Tomaiko said. Works was driving a silver 2007 Lexus 400H SUV with California license plate 5XCD304.

Works left home without a cellphone, identification, cash or credit cards, Tomaiko said. He has dementia and requires medication for other medical conditions.

Works is described as 5-feet-5 and 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen dressed in a red-and- black shirt, beige shorts and black shoes.

Anyone who finds Works or his SUV was asked to call 911.