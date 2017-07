Nelsan Ellis, an actor best known for his role as Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood,” has died at age 39, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Ellis died from complications due to heart failure, according to the Times.

“True Blood” cast members took to Twitter Saturday to pay tribute to Ellis.

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. https://t.co/DCD6WLAdJn—

Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) July 08, 2017

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness. — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend — Sam Trammell (@SamTrammell) July 8, 2017

I have no words yet… https://t.co/W9STRDchn5 — Kristin Bauer (@BauervanStraten) July 8, 2017