Missing man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An at-risk man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Saturday near the Oceanside Pier has been found safe.

Ron Dumas, 65, was found unharmed in Oceanside shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Dumas had been last seen about 2:30 p.m. at 200 The Strand N., the roadway and boardwalk that runs along the beach south of the Oceanside Pier, the Oceanside Police Department said. Dumas is described as white, about 5-feet- 10 with an average build, gray hair and green eyes.

Dumas was last seen wearing a black Hawaiian-style shirt with cream colored flowers, an OPD officer said, calling the shirt “pretty unique.” He was also wearing gray shorts.