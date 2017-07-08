× DUI checkpoint overnight in San Diego nets six arrests

SAN DIEGO – A DUI checkpoint in San Diego netted six arrests, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday at 2400 Grand Ave., a location that has one of the greatest opportunities for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence, according to San Diego police Officer Mark McCullough.

Of the 1,400-plus vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 1,141 were screened, with 12 drivers being evaluated, McCullough said.

Of those evaluated, five people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and one was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

In addition to the arrests, six vehicles were impounded and one citation was issued, McCullough said.