Wrong-way I-5 driver causes head-on crash killing 2

OCEANSIDE – California Highway Patrol has reopened Southbound I-5 in Oceanside after a head-on crash that killed both drivers, just before 2am Friday.

All lanes of the Southbound I-5 were closed following the double fatal head-on crash that occurred near Mission Avenue.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle driving the wrong-way on the southbound side of the interstate. Only one minute after CHP was alerted of the dangerous driver on the I-5, an Oceanside Police Officer that was headed towards the freeway, heard the fatal collision.

The head-on crash occurred in the far left lane of interstate 5 at Mission Avenue in Oceanside.

Oceanside firefighters took nearly 45 minutes to extricate both drivers, who ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

CHP Sergeant Salvador Gutierrez said it was too early to say which vehicle was at fault, driving the wrong-way. The investigation will check back with numerous 911 callers as traffic investigators continue to investigate the horrific double fatal collision.

Oceanside Firefighters spent about 45 minutes cutting a female driver out of her black Toyota 4Runner and another male driver was cut out of a newer red Toyota Corolla.

