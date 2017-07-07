Triple-digit heat wave to broil county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A spell of extra-hot weather will send temperatures in inland San Diego County soaring Friday into the weekend.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the deserts is set to take effect at 11 a.m. Friday and extend until 9 p.m. Saturday. A less severe heat advisory for the mountains and valleys will run concurrently.

On Thursday, sizzling temperatures were recorded in several inland communities across the region, including El Cajon, where the afternoon high of 94 degrees topped the former record of 93, set in 2014; and Ramona, where the maximum reading of 100 exceeded the prior July 6 milestone of 98, logged in 1976.

High temperatures Friday are expected to be 82 degrees in San Diego; 84 degrees in Oceanside; 89 degrees on Mount Laguna; 90 degrees on Palomar Mountain; 92 degrees in the Miramar area; 94 degrees in Julian; 95 degrees in Escondido; 101 degrees in Alpine; 102 degrees in Ramona; and 116 degrees in Borrego Springs, according to the NWS.

On Saturday, highs will range from 76 to 81 degrees at the beaches; 88 to 93 degrees in inland coastal areas; 91 to 96 degrees in the western valleys; 98 to 103 degrees near the foothills; 95 to 103 degrees in the mountains; and 113 to 118 degrees in the deserts.

Cooler conditions are expected to prevail early next week, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms that will increase the risk of dry lightning may possibly develop over the mountains, with the greatest potential Sunday.

The hot weather will raise the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities have also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.