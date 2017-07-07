San Diego resident hosts weekly donation based yoga classes to fund Feeding San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif.-- Through donation based yoga classes, Crown Point resident Amy Kreiger hopes to raise $2,500 for Feeding San Diego, a hunger relief charity and food bank serving San Diego county.

The 29-year-old physical therapist said she found a passion for yoga as a teenager, and a year and a half ago she started using her yoga certification to host personal classes for companies and bridal parties. Krieger said her idea for the donation based classes came from the desire to bring people together through something she loves while also giving back to those in need.

Kreiger will host the donation based classes every Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Bay and it's open for all to attend. To learn more head to her website: https://www.amyjkrieger.com/