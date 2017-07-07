Reward offered in Alpine assault case

ALPINE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault in Alpine last month.

On June 20 between 7:15 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., a man assaulted a 63-year-old woman while she was walking along Harbison Canyon Road near Hunter Pass, according to the Alpine Sheriff’s Station. He attacked the woman from behind, pushing her into a fence and possibly hitting her face with his hands or an object. Her face was seriously injured and she had multiple cuts, abrasions and bruises. She was taken to a local hospital.

The man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old with short, unkempt hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt.

Before the woman was attacked, she noticed a light-colored single-cab truck parked along Harbison Canyon Road. Authorities weren’t sure if the truck is related to the case.

Authorities are offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the man’s arrest. Anyone with information on the incident should call the Alpine Sheriff’s Station at 619-659-2600 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or visiting www.sdcrimestoppers.org.