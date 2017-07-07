× Man wearing headphones killed by train in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. – A man wearing headphones was killed Friday afternoon on a stretch of tracks in Del Mar, according to sheriff’s officials.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. near 13th Street and Stratford Court in Del Mar, according to sheriff’s officials.

A southbound Coaster train was traveling approximately 50 miles per hour when the engineer saw an adult male walking along the tracks.

Sheriff’s deputies said, the engineer sounded the horn multiple times but the man failed to yield because he was wearing headphones.

The train was unable to stop and struck the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.