Man admits killing woman, raping another during break-in

SAN DIEGO — A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro last year pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder.

Eduardo Torres, 21, also pleaded guilty to forcible oral copulation and admitted special circumstance allegations that the murder took place during a burglary and a sexual assault. He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Aug. 4.

San Diego police Sgt. Eric Seiter — a SWAT supervisor — testified during a preliminary hearing in March that he arrived at the home in the 5600 block of Mill Peak Road after midnight on June 13, 2016. He said other officers told him that a man was holed up in the residence with two women.

A number of officers entered the house and a K-9 officer can be heard on video from a body-worn camera telling the suspect to come out or a police dog “will bite you.”

Another officer heard Torres say, “Get out of here. I have a knife. I have a gun. I’m gonna kill ’em,” Seiter testified.

Seiter said he and other officers decided to break into a small bedroom where Torres was holding the women hostage. When the officers entered the room, Torres had a knife and made a motion with his hand and was immediately taken into custody, Seiter said.

The officer said he noticed blood coming from the neck of 74-year-old Ut Nguyen and immediately applied pressure to the injury until paramedics arrived.

Deputy Medical Examiner Othon Mena testified that the stab wound to the left side of Nguyen’s neck nearly severed a carotid artery.

The 50-year-old sexual assault victim was sleeping with her boyfriend — Nguyen’s son — the night of the crime when she heard a loud noise that sounded like someone smashing a glass window.

The woman testified that her boyfriend went downstairs and was arguing with the defendant when his mother emerged from a bedroom.

The victim said she went into a bedroom and locked the door because she was scared, but opened it because she thought the intruder was going to break it down. She said Torres pushed her and Nguyen into the bedroom and locked the door.

Nguyen was saying, “Please let me go, I’m old,” the witness testified.

The sex assault victim said she was pushed down onto the bed by Torres and ordered to perform a sex act on him at knifepoint. She said she knew what he wanted her to do, but tried to delay because she thought her boyfriend — who was forced outside — had called the police.

She said Torres became angry when she was slow to perform the act he had demanded.

“I was afraid he would hurt me or he would kill me,” she said, adding that she was stabbed in one arm and cut on the other. “He was very forceful and very demanding.”