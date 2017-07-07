‘Christmas in July’ for San Diego OTL community

SAN DIEGO, Calif- This weekend, the OMBAC World Championship OTL Tournament will take over fiesta island for the 64th time. The first weekend takes place July 8th and 9th, and the second weekend takes place on July 15th and 16th. The event is free to the public, and games start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until dark. First weekend games are three innings only. 2nd weekend games are four innings. Men’s Open final Sunday will have a time limit imposed. Double-elimination for all teams in all divisions.
FAQs
Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?
The OTL tournament is held in a public place and therefore there are no age restrictions. Due to some content and sport activity that no children attend and that attendees be 18 years of age or older.
What are my transport/parking options getting to the event?
We have free shuttles that pick up from the following places; Morena Vista Trolley Station, Bonita Cove and The Sunrunner parking lot at Sea World Drive and East Mission Bay Drive.
What can/can't I bring to the event?
No bottles (or glass), no bicycles (you can lock them outside the playing area), no babies (not appropriate for children), no bowzers (not good for dogs).
Where can I contact the organizer with any questions?
info@ombac.org or on our Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/OMBAC