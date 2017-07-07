‘Christmas in July’ for San Diego OTL community

FAQs

Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?

The OTL tournament is held in a public place and therefore there are no age restrictions. Due to some content and sport activity that no children attend and that attendees be 18 years of age or older.

What are my transport/parking options getting to the event?

We have free shuttles that pick up from the following places; Morena Vista Trolley Station, Bonita Cove and The Sunrunner parking lot at Sea World Drive and East Mission Bay Drive.

What can/can't I bring to the event?

No bottles (or glass), no bicycles (you can lock them outside the playing area), no babies (not appropriate for children), no bowzers (not good for dogs).

Where can I contact the organizer with any questions?

info@ombac.org or on our Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/OMBAC