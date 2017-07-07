Armed men invade Del Cerro town home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two armed men forced their way into a Del Cerro-area townhome and drove off with a resident's car Friday morning.

The home invasion happened at about 11:40 a.m., police said. The men broke into a rented unit at the Levanto Townhome Community in the 5200 block of Kona Springs Lane, about two block from the Waring Road exit of Interstate 8.

There was one person home when the men broke in, but it was not immediately known if that person was injured during the robbery.

The gunmen stole a 2014 Nissan Sentra from the resident.

One robber was described as a tall black man in his 20s wearing a black hat and a grey shirt. The other was a white man in his 20s with a medium to thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.