Miramar College issues safety alert after bicyclist slaps student’s buttocks

SAN DIEGO -- Miramar College issued a safety alert Thursday after a female student reported she was a victim of sexual battery.

Just after 2 p.m., the student was walking between the L and H buildings towards Lot 2 when a man rode by on his bike and slapped her on the buttocks while yelling an obscenity, according to Ray Aguirre, Chief of Police for the San Diego Community College District.

The man, who was last seen riding a BMX bike towards Campus Point, was described as in his 20's, having a medium build and dark-skinned with short black hair. He was wearing a red shirt, red and white shoes, a red backpack, a gray helmet and had a black bandana covering his face.

Police said the description matches that of a man reported to be involved in a similar incident on campus Wednesday. Around 7 p.m., a man wearing a black hoodie with possibly a marijuana symbol on the front slapped a female student's buttocks while passing by on his bike.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents should call college police at 619-388-6405 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS.