SeaWorld offers free admission to veterans, active duty military

SAN DIEGO – Veterans and active duty troops can visit SeaWorld for free once a year, the marine park said Thursday.

The program, called “Waves of Honor,” provides free admission to veterans and active duty military and up to three guests.

To qualify for the program, got to SeaWorld’s website to verify your veteran or active duty status.

The offer is available for any U.S. active duty military member or veteran, including reservists and National Guardsmen.

For details, visit the “Waves of Honor” page.