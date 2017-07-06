Scripps Ranch High parents demand answers over AP test snafu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of concerned parents and students attended a meeting Wednesday night after learning that students who took Advanced Placement tests at Scripps Ranch High School last month will have to retake those exams.

Last week, the district was informed that AP test scores for more than 500 students were being thrown out because "proper protocols were not followed at this site for some AP tests."

The College Board, the organization that oversees college admission tests, says the school did not follow guidelines put in place for students taking tests.

According to San Diego Unified, the students were supposed to sit facing one another eight feet apart with no partitions. In many cases, the students sat only six feet apart and used partitions, something not allowed as of two years ago.

Now, the district is asking parents for forgiveness and urging students to retake the exams later this month. Free tutoring is also being offered to help students recall information they might have forgotten.

One student said it's not enough, considering it took her all year to prepare for the tests.

"I took three practice tests for my calculus alone, I did an AP language test, the amount of time and effort that goes into that is unparalleled and they've asked me to relearn all that in three weeks is absolutely insane," said student Sydney Tawfik.

The district has hired lawyers to negotiate with the College Board, hoping to reinstate the scores.