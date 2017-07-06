School board mulls legal action over AP exam snafu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday evening about the growing controversy with hundreds of students’ Advanced Placement test scores.

The school board will meet with its legal counsel at 6:30 p.m. in a closed-door session to discuss if and how to take legal action against the College Board, the organization that oversees college admission tests.

In what many called the “nuclear option,” the College Board decided to throw out more than 850 AP exams taken at Scripps Ranch High School because the chairs in which the students were seated during the testing session were placed too close together in the exam room.

The school district says there is no evidence of student cheating.

School board Vice President Kevin Beiser told FOX 5 taking legal action is a "no-brainer" since the College Board offers no appeal process. He said the district is considering filing a temporary restraining order Friday that would eventually force the College Board to reinstate the scores.

Wednesday night, hundreds of parents attended a meeting and signed a petition demanding the scores be reinstated. The petition garnered almost 2,500 signatures.

The void AP exams could have big consequences for students who have already left the state or planned their first semester of college based on those tests.

Students must register to retake the exams by Friday at 3:30 p.m.