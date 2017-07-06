× Scalise undergoes another surgery, remains in serious condition

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Scalise has undergone another surgery after being readmitted to an intensive care unit Wednesday because of concerns for infection.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said he “tolerated the procedure well” in a statement Thursday evening.

“He remains in serious condition,” the statement continued. “We will provide updates as appropriate.”

Scalise was readmitted to the ICU the day before “due to new concerns for infection,” according to a statement from his office Wednesday.

The Republican House Majority Whip was originally released from the intensive care unit on June 22 after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Scalise sustained a single gunshot wound to the hip in the June 14 attack at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

“The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding,” MedStar said in a statement last month put out by Scalise’s office.