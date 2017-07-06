Overturned semi causes I-15 traffic snarls in Mira Mesa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A SigAlert was issued Thursday after a fiery crash involving an overturned semi in the southbound HOV lanes of Interstate 15 in Mira Mesa.

The crash occurred just after 4:15 a.m., closing both directions of the HOV lanes and the two left lanes of regular southbound I-15 traffic. Northbound I-15 HOV lanes reopened to alleviate rush-hour backups.

The big-rig crash caused damage to the center divid of the southbound I-15 wall, as well as the movable K-rail separating HOV lanes of the highly traveled interstate in the heart of San Diego County.

According to CHP, the rig's diesel fuel tank ruptured in the crash and subsequently caught on fire. San Diego firefighters responded within minutes to extinguish the flames from the cab of the tractor-trailer.

The driver reportedly escaped the crash with minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Traffic is backed up for miles on southbound I-15 as the HOV lanes remain closed until further notice.

Northbound traffic is also heavy in the morning commute. Fortunately, the HOV lanes that were closed were reopened within 90 minutes of the incident.



