Gang member shot, killed by deputy in Vista identified

VISTA, Calif. -- Authorities released the name of a documented gang member fatally shot by a deputy Wednesday at the end of a foot chase through a residential North County neighborhood.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Coronel of Vista died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office. The death was ruled a homicide.

Patrol personnel and members of a gang-enforcement team spotted Coronel, wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, riding in a green Buick on North Melrose Drive in Vista about 10:15 a.m., sheriff's spokesman Ryan Keim said.

Before deputies could conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the car pulled over and the man got out and ran away, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

He fled for several blocks to the east, climbing over fences and running through private yards before a deputy caught up with him behind a home in the 200 block of Knoll Road.

During an ensuing confrontation, the deputy fired multiple rounds at the suspect. The man died at the scene of the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect had been armed.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or after hours at 858-565-5200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

