Firefighters meet baby they helped deliver in backseat of car

SAN DIEGO — San Diego firefighters who helped deliver a child in Sorrento Mesa were visited by the newborn and his grateful parents.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Tom Judge was driving wife Sydney to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. on June 12 when she told him to pull over and call 911 because the baby was coming. Firefighters and paramedics from a nearby station responded to a commercial area at Oberlin Drive and Scranton Road, where the Judges were waiting.

Heston was delivered in the back seat of the Judge’s car. He and Sydney were then transported by ambulance to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital.

Later today this family will visit and thank the firefighters & paramedics who delivered their baby in a car! pic.twitter.com/pf3RQoJ76h — SDFD (@SDFD) July 6, 2017

“I am very proud of the crew who kept the Judges calm and helped deliver their boy, Heston,” said SDFRD Chief Brian Fennessy. “We don’t often deliver babies in the backs of cars but our crews are trained and prepared for just about anything.”

Heston and Sydney are doing well and the Judges wanted to meet the crew – – under less stressful circumstances — to express their appreciation, according to the SDFRD.