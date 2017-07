CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A cement truck spilled a load of concrete Thursday, forcing the closure of four southbound lanes of Interstate 805 in Chula Vista.

The accident happened before 11:30 a.m. just north of Telegraph Canyon Road. The mishap was causing a major backup on the freeway.

Four lanes closed on SB I-805 north of Telegraph Cyn Rd due to a cement truck losing its load. #SDCaltansAlert pic.twitter.com/2pFEEIm70l — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 6, 2017

It was not immediately clear how long it would take crews to clean up the roadway and reopen the lanes to traffic.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.