Chase turns into standoff in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – A freeway chase turned into a standoff when a driver stopped at a home in the Los Angeles area and refused to come out.

The pursuit began at about 7:24 a.m., according to KTLA. Officers tried to stop a grey pickup after the driver’s mother called authorities concerned about his mental state, the station reported.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase on the 210 freeway near Pasadena before exiting on surface streets in Glassell Park. Eventually, the truck stopped in front of a home in the 3100 block of Weldon Avenue. The driver got out and went into the residence.

Police arrived at the home, but the man refused to come out. At one point, three people ran out of the house. Police were trying to coax the driver outside, without success.

