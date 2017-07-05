Witnesses rescue man set on fire during argument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One man was in custody Wednesday in connection with an attempted homicide and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an argument turned violent at a Grantville transient camp, police said.

Witnesses told police they heard the victim, a 63-year-old man, arguing with another transient a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a camp near 10990 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego police officer John Buttle said. About five minutes after the argument, the witnesses heard what sounded like a fire and went to investigate.

"They ... found the victim's tent on fire, partially (covering) the victim with a pallet on top of him," Buttle said.

After the witnesses pulled the victim from the fire and called 911, they noticed a man hiding in nearby bushes and watching the events unfold, Buttle said. The hiding man stayed in the area but attempted to leave when police and firefighters arrived. Giovanni Chavez-Padilla, 25, was detained and arrested in what police categorized as an attempted homicide.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in serious condition, Buttle said. San Diego Police Department detectives and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Metro Arson Strike Team are investigating the incident.