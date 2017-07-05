Veteran pleads for thief to return his grandfather’s American flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. - A Vista man asked his community Wednesday for help in finding the person who stole an American flag that once belonged to his grandfather.

Mark Markie Urias posted on Facebook that his American flag was stolen off his fence line on Beaumont Court on Independence Day.

A person walking by the property must have grabbed it sometime Tuesday after the fireworks show at Berngle Terrace Park, according to Mark Markie Urias.

"This was my grandfather's flag from his coffin. It's an expressive flag that was sewn together. I only displayed it once a year for the past ten years to show my patriotism and love for my country. My grandfather was a Army veteran, it was given to me by my grandmother and was the only thing I had left from him," Urias stated in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the stolen flag can contact FOX 5 by emailing news@fox5sandiego.com or calling 858-573-6500.