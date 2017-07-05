USS Gabrielle Giffords arrives in San Diego

Posted 9:18 AM, July 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43AM, July 5, 2017

SAN DIEGO — The USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived Wednesday at Naval Base San Diego, completing its first voyage to its new home port.

The littoral combat ship is named for the former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona who survived a would-be assassin’s bullet during an appearance in her Tucson district in 2011.

The crew of the newly commissioned USS Gabrielle Giffords boards the ship on June 10, 2017 in Galveston, Texas. The U.S. Navy commissioned the warship named for former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), a gun violence survivor, making it the third Navy ship ever to be named after a living woman. (Photo by Daniel Kramer/Getty Images)

The 421-foot ship was built in Alabama and commissioned last month in Galveston, Texas.

The $475 million ship is the ninth in a series of high-speed vessels designed to navigate in shallow coastal waters while detecting mines, silent submarines and fast surface vessels.

Related stories