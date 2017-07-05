USS Gabrielle Giffords arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived Wednesday at Naval Base San Diego, completing its first voyage to its new home port.

The littoral combat ship is named for the former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona who survived a would-be assassin’s bullet during an appearance in her Tucson district in 2011.

The 421-foot ship was built in Alabama and commissioned last month in Galveston, Texas.

The $475 million ship is the ninth in a series of high-speed vessels designed to navigate in shallow coastal waters while detecting mines, silent submarines and fast surface vessels.