FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. – An RV crashed through a backyard fence in Fountain Hills, Arizona, Wednesday morning and ended up plunging into a swimming pool that was under construction, FOX10 reported.

The elderly man behind the wheel rammed through the fence and into his neighbor’s pool near Shea and Fountain Hills Boulevards around 10:30 a.m.

Nobody was hurt, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.