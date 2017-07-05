Police chase leads to shooting in Vista

VISTA, Calif. – An investigation was underway after a shooting was reported in Vista Wednesday. It happened after a deputy chased a suspect in North County.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. at Melrose Drive, near Plymouth and Knoll drives.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the community,” the sheriff’s department reported. “Avoid the areas of North Melrose Drive, Copper Drive which turns to Knoll Road, Ferrara Way and Plymouth Drive.”

No other details were released.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.