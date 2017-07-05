Marine dies after suspected drunk driver crashes into motorcycle

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A Marine struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle last week in Oceanside has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Nicholas Kursinskis, 25, died Saturday morning at Scripps Memorial Hospital three days after he was ejected from his motorcycle when a pickup pulled in front of him at El Camino Real and Mission Avenue, the county medical examiner’s office said. Kursinskis was unconscious when police and paramedics arrived to the crash scene about 9:30 p.m.

“(Kursinskis) was transported via helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital … (and) diagnosed with multiple injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said. “His health continued to decline and on (Saturday) his death was pronounced.”

Kursinskis was an active-duty Marine, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The suspected drunk driver, 59-year-old Kennith Allen, was arrested the night of the crash on suspicion of felony DUI with serious injuries, Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis said. He was being held in the Vista Detention Facility in lieu of $500,000 bond and is expected to be re-booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Witnesses told police Allen, driving a Dodge pickup, was westbound on Mission Avenue attempting to turn north onto El Camino Real when the crash occurred, Davis said. The witnesses said Allen stopped at a red light before turning in front of Kursinskis, who was northbound on El Camino Real and traveling through the intersection on a green light. Kursinskis attempted to stop but collided with the driver’s side of Allen’s pickup and was ejected.