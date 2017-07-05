Kidnapping attempt thwarted when abductor’s truck won’t start, cops say

SAN DIEGO — A man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood was thwarted when his truck wouldn’t start, police said.

The 52-year-old man was arrested for the attempted abduction, which occurred about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Ontario Avenue, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The victim was leaving a family gathering and had walked out to his family’s vehicle to await his parents when the suspect approached and picked up the child from behind, Buttle said.

“The suspect placed the victim in the front seat of his truck, told him to lay down and not say anything,” Buttle said.

But when the suspect tried to drive away, his truck wouldn’t start, so he asked family members to help jump-start the pickup, the police officer said. As family members were helping the man jump-start the truck, the victim’s parents came out looking for the boy.

“Family members started looking for the victim, while the suspect continued to jump his truck,” Buttle said. “One of the family members came to the truck to ask the suspect to help look for the victim and saw the victim in the front seat.”

The victim’s family “held the suspect” there until police arrived and arrested the man, Buttle said. Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.